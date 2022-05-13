Buhari Hosts Outgoing Ministers, To Replace 10 Appointees

Following ultimatum given to ministers and other appointees of government aspiring to contest political offices in 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the ministers.

The president commended them for their services to the nation while admonishing other members of the cabinet to be more diligent and committed to the success of the administration.

The valedictory session held at the Council Chamber in Abuja.

In a briefing after the meeting, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed that ten ministers were leaving.

He said some of the ministers have tendered their resignation while the others are in the process of doing so.

Those who attended the meeting include the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Uche Ogar; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen.

Others are the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Goodwill Akpabio; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu.

Nine of the outgoing ministers were physically present while the former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, who is the tenth, was absent with reason. Nwajiuba had resigned on the 28 of April.