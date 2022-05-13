24 Hours After, Buhari Yet To Speak On Murder Of Student In Sokoto

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari, is yet to condemn the burning of a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State, who was burnt alive on Thursday over alleged blasphemy.

The 200-level student, whose name was given as Deborah Yakubu, was accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad. She was beaten to pulp and later burnt.

In a video of the incident seen by our correspondent, as shared across social media, young male students were seen hurling stones at her, while some used sticks and different objects to hit her.

When the victim fell to the ground unconsciously, the attackers gathered tyres around her before she was set ablaze.

But the incident, which has caused serious shock and has been trending on social media has not received any word of condemnation or reaction from the presidency.

The presidency has however issued several press statements and held events at the instance of the president, who also attended the events.

Attempts to speak with Adesina on Friday as to why the president has not condemned or said anything regarding the killing which has been condemned both locally and internationally and has caused serious outrage across the world proved abortive as he did not pick calls put to his telephone line.