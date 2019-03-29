Buhari Meets With CAN Leaders, Imams In Aso Rock

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, met with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Imams at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meetings which held at separate times, held behind closed doors.

The CAN delegation, numbering about 30, were led by the association’s president, Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, Ayokunle said they were in the villa to congratulate Buhari on his re-election for another four years term.

He also said CAN also used the opportunity to express its worry over the increasing spate of kidnappings and other security challenges across the country.

His speech read in part: “We pray that your administration would lead Nigeria to become the glory and pride of the nations in Africa and a country many people would desire to be, in the name of Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour. Please count on this organization as one that has the success of your administration at heart.

“In that respect, we would not cease in praying for you and speaking out about what is expected to be done from time to time in keeping with the Bible, the word of God.”

Present at the meeting were the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, Water Resources Minister, Suleiman Adamu.