Buhari, Obasanjo, Jonathan, ACF Mourn Odumakin

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday condoled with the family, friends and acquaintances of Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere who died in the early hours of Saturday from suspected Covid-19 complication.

Odumakin was also spokesman to the then Gen Buhari in 2011, when he ran for President on the platform of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), now defunct.

While praying to God to grant repose to the soul of the deceased activist, President Buhari recalls Odumakin as dutiful, and a person of conviction, expressing sorrow at his demise, when he had a lot more to contribute to society and the nation at large.

Similarly, former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday visited the Lekki residence of Afenifere national leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, to condole with him over the death of Yinka Odumakin.

Earlier, Adebanjo in a tweet had stated that the loss of Odumakin is “too heavy to bear”.

Odumakin spoke tenaciously for the rights of the Yoruba and the people of the South-West geopolitical zone.

In the meantime, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), joined others in mourning the Yoruba-born social activist.

ACF in a condolence message said though they often disagreed with Odumakin on many issues based on principles, they had hoped the Afenifere spokesman would live long enough to work for and see the new day.

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has also expressed sadness over the passing on of Odumakin, describing his death as shocking.

Dr. Jonathan who stated this in a condolence message to the family of late Odumakin noted that he was a courageous patriot and rights crusader who contributed so much to the development of the nation.

In a message titled ‘A Great Voice for Equity is Gone’, the former President also described Odumakin as a man with rich democratic credentials who “played active roles in the years of activism that birthed and stabilised civil rule in our country.”

ACF Spokesman, Emmanuel Yawe, prayed to God to condole the Afenifere and the family of Odumakin.

“We had hoped that Odumakin will live long enough to work for and see the new day. His death today has robbed us of that opportunity. We however pray for the CONDOLENCE of his family and his colleagues in AFENIFERE. We shall certainly miss him.”

Dr. Josephine Okei-Odumakin on Saturday disclosed that her deceased husband had been ill since March 10 and was recuperating.

In an interview with a news medium, shortly after the news of the death of her husband filtered into the public, Dr. Okei-Odumakin said, “it is true, my husband and friend has passed on. The darling of the media is gone.

He has been battling for his life since March 10 and just when he was improving, a respiratory failure occurred.”