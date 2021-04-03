Gani Adams, Fayose, Mourn Odumakin, Say Yoruba Lost A Gem

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Oba Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, has described the death of the Publicity Secretary of the Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, as one death too many.

Aare Adams, who said he received the news of the late Odumakin’s death with shock and trepidations, noted that the death of the Afenifere National Publicity Secretary was a big loss to the Yoruba nation.

According to him, Odumakin’s death had dealt the Yoruba nation a big blow, leaving in its wake, sad memories of the loss of a brother, a friend and dependable ally.

Odumakin died in the early hours of Saturday, April 3rd, 2021, under circumstances believed to be complicated diabetics, even though unconfirmed reports claim that he passed on due to Covid-19 virus attack.

While mourning the deceased, Oba Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, described the late Odumakin as a true Yoruba son, a committed fellow, and the voice of the people, especially, the downtrodden.

“We’ll all miss his voice. We’ll miss his commitment, we’ll miss is bravery because the late Odumakin’s fearless image loomed larger than what we can easily forget in a hurry.

” He was a phenomenon that spoke truth to power. He cut a picture of an all-rounder, a media personage, an analyst and public commentator that had warmed himself to the hearts of many people.

” His exit had left a big vacuum in the social and political milieu and Nigerians will always remember him for who he was because in his life, the late Odumakin was truly one of the few gifted soul of our race.

” The extent of the shocking news for me has been inexplicable. It will take a very long time for me to accept the realities of his death.

” For the Yoruba nation, and Afenifere as a whole, Odumakin’s imprints will always be in the book of history, but as much as his death was so rude and shocking, we are consoled that the man died, though, very young, he will be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the development of Nigeria and the Yoruba nation in particular,” Oba Ige Adams insisted.

The Royal Father’s grief was shared by former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, whose tribute to Odumakin stated that the former Afenifere scribe would be remembered for “a life of justice, fighting for justice and equity for all.”

According to him, Odumakin was “ a man in total defense of justice and fairness for all, who would be remembered for his undiluted love for the Yoruba race and Nigerians in general”.