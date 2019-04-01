Buhari, Okorocha In Closed Door Meeting

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari and Rochas Okorocha, Imo state governor and chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor’s forum, met behind closed door today.

The meeting held in the president’s office at the State House presidential villa, Abuja.

Recall that Okorocha was suspended by the party over anti part activities.

He was queried by the leadership of the party following his decision to field his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu of another party as his successor.

Okorocha also lost out on his quest to become a senator after the returning officer of Imo State alleged that the declaration of the governor as winner was made under duress.

He is yet to receive his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).