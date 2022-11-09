Buhari, Osinbajo First Nigerians To Benefit From Elon Musk’s New Twitter Feature

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are among the first Nigerians to receive the new ‘official’ label on Twitter.

The platform announced its intention to add the label as a means of differentiating between the categories of verified accounts after it rolled out its new $8 subscription service, which automatically gives the blue check to all subscribers.

The label can be seen in the Twitter bio of President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo when THE WHISTLER checked on Wednesday. It simply reads the word “Official” with a small verification check icon in front of it.

However, frontline presidential hopefuls, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Atiku Abubakar, have not received the label.

Also, a number of top government officials who have yet to get the label include the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

But some big names in Nigerian music have received the new label, namely Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, and Tiwa Savage.

Media houses Channels TV and Arise News are also among the select few who received the label.

THE WHISTLER reported earlier today that the company announced the launch of the new label after admitting that its new user-verification policy has left some users confused because once its $8 subscription service (Twitter Blue) launches, all subscribers will receive the verification check mark.

Twitter intends to add the label to accounts belonging to governments, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers, and some public figures to differentiate them from similar accounts subscribed to Twitter Blue.