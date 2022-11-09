Twitter Blue: Elon Musk Adds New Feature As Confusion Trails New User-Verification System

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a bid to address confusion trailing its new policy on user verification, Twitter has announced that it will introduce a new ‘official’ label to differentiate some categories of verified accounts after it rolls out its new $8 service that automatically gives the blue check to all subscribers.

Twitter plans to add ‘Official’ label to accounts belonging to governments, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers, and some public figures to differentiate them from similar accounts subscribed to Twitter Blue.

The company admitted that its new user-verification policy has left some users confused, noting that it was experimenting with ways to differentiate between account types.

The new label was announced by Twitter’s early products executive, Esther Crawford, in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

“A lot of folks have asked about how you’ll be able to distinguish between Twitter Blue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we’re introducing the “Official” label to select accounts when we launch.

“Not all previously verified accounts will get the “Official” label and the label is not available for purchase. Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures.

“The new Twitter Blue does not include ID verification – it’s an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features. We’ll continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types,” she tweeted.

This creates somewhat of a confusing system because once Twitter Blue, the $8 subscription service launches, all subscribers will receive the verification check mark but not all previously verified accounts will be deemed worthy of the official label.

THE WHISTLER previously reported when Musk dropped the new price for Twitter Blue from $20 to $8 dollars, adding that the new price would be adjusted by country purchasing power.