Buhari Raises Duty Tour Allowances For Ministers, Perm Secs By 250%

The Federal Government has raised the Duty Tour Allowances of Ministers, Permanent Secretaries by 250 per cent.

The government, according to a circular also raised the DTA of Civil Servants in the federal public service.

The increase which takes effect from September 1 was disclosed in a circular from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.

The letter with reference SWC/C/04/S.6/II/333, dated August 31, 2022 and titled, “Review of Duty Tour Allowance in the Federal Public Service,” was addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President, Minister/Minister of State, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Clerk of the National Assembly, among others.

The last review, according to findings, was done in 2008.

Workers had in recent times agitated that the rate be reviewed to reflect the current economic realities.

As of the time when the last review was done in 2008, the rate of inflation was about 11 per cent.

Nigeria’s inflation rate currently stands at 19.64 per cent which is the highest in 17 years.

Nigeria is faced with rising inflationary pressures particularly as it relates to food prices.

The circular stated that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the upward review of Duty Tour Allowances applicable to permanent secretary/equivalent from N20,000 to N70,000, and to Minister/SGF/HCSF/equivalent from N35,000 to N80,000.

According to the circular, officers on Grade Levels 01 to 04 will now be paid DTA of N10, 000 per day compared to the N5,000 previously received, while those on Grade Levels 05 to 06 and its equivalent will now be paid N15,000 per diem as against N5000.

Similarly, those between Grade Levels 07 and 10 and its equivalent will collect N17,500 per diem as against N12,000 while workers on Grade Levels 12 to 13 and its equivalent will now be paid N20,000 DTA as against N12,000.

For officers on Grade Levels 14 and 15 and equivalent, the government will now pay them N25,000 per diem as against the previous N16,000 which they earn as DTA, while workers on Grade Levels 16 and 17 and equivalent will now get N37,500 as against N16,000.

“This approval takes effect from September 1, 2022. Given the above, and further to our Circular No. SWC/S/04/S.6/II/208 dated February 2, 2022 on the above-mentioned subject, the comprehensive list and Duty Tour Allowances are as follows: Grade Level 01 to 04 and its equivalent – N10,000 per diem,” the circular added.