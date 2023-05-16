Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Two Weeks In UK

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country after two weeks in the United Kingdom .

Advertisement

The president returned on Tuesday after leaving the country on May 3 to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, of the United Kingdom.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had disclosed in a statement that Buhari would stay a little longer in London to see his dentist.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will be in London, United Kingdom, for an additional week, at the behest of his Dentist, who has started attending to him,” Adesina had said.

He added that, “The specialist requires to see the President in another five days for a procedure already commenced.

“President Buhari had joined other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles lll on May 6, 2023.”

Advertisement

His return will ensure the speedy plan to inaugurate the new president on May 29.

The president had in the past week packed out of the Aso Villa into a glass house within the precinct of the Aso Villa complex in preparation for his exit from power.