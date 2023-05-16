After North-Central Governors Opposition To Zoning, Abbas Meets Lalong, Says 107 Opposition Members-elect With Him

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

After the meeting of the North-Central Governors’ Forum on Monday, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has met with Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and boasted that 107 members from the opposition parties are supporting his aspiration for the position of the speaker of the house of representatives for the 10th Assembly.

The North-Central Governors’ Forum had met and demanded for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the President-elect to revisit the issue of zoning to accommodate the zone.

They specifically demanded that the zone be given the deputy Senate president position in the meeting attended by all Governors from the zone including the aspirants for the position.

Their position was in conflict with the Northwest which has been given the speakership position in the zoning arrangement released by the president a fortnight ago.

If the wish of the Northcentral caucus of the APC is granted, the post of the speaker would be moved to another zone.

To douse the acrimony which the struggle for the principal positions for the 10th Assembly is generating, Abbas visited Lalong who’s the Director General of the Tinubu campaign during the presidential election in February to solicit his support.

Accompanied by his running mate, Hon. Benjamin Kalu to Lalong’s Abuja residence, Abbas said “We are here your excellency, in spite of the fact that you have two candidates, to plead with you to support our course, because our course is a Nigerian course.

“We are a Unity project member here. We have membership across all 8 political parties.

“And I can tell with confidence, sir, that our last count as of yesterday (Sunday), we have 107 minority party members onboard this project.”

Lalong on his part said, “So, let me first congratulate all of you for winning your elections, and also congratulate your supporters who made you win the elections. It’s not easy. And you know that if you have been in politics, you will know that politics is about loyalty.

“Politics is about being obedient. Not the other obedient (laughs). Being obedient to your leaders, our own leaders. And being respectful to the party.

“So, when we finish like this there are bound to be different opinions, there are bound to be different interests. I was also a legislator. I was just sharing with him how I became the speaker.

“As DG campaign, I was very loyal, and I remain loyal to the President-elect who was my boss and also the Vice President-elect and also to the leader of the party for now, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he added.

He pointed out that, “So, today we have elected a President, and have elected a Vice President. Definitely, their words will be our wisdom.

“So, I will say that I have listened to you. I can say you are even the first person to have come to me, in spite of the fact that I have two of my own that also indicated interest. But I granted you an audience to see you. And I saw you, when I said I saw you, you know what I mean. But if you become the Speaker and deputy, look at some of our interests too in the North Central Zone. Not that they are crying, they are crying on our behalf.

“So if you get it, please don’t forget us in the North Central. But as I have received this message, I want to assure you that I will carry it forward.

“Even in the absence of the President-elect the Vice President-elect is already moving and the DG must support him for us to move forward,” the Governor said.