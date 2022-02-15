Buhari Sends N2.55 Trillion Supplementary Budget Proposal To NASS

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a supplementary budget proposal of N2.55 trillion to the National Assembly for approval.

Buhari is requesting a review of the 2022 Appropriation Act to accommodate an additional budget for petroleum products subsidy for June to December 2022.

The president’s request was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday.

Buhari also wants the National Assembly to restore some projects earlier removed from the 2022 budget by the legislature.

Recall that the president had complained about “worrisome changes” made by the lawmakers in the N17.126 trillion 2022 Appropriation Bill he signed into law in December.

The legislature had approved N17.1 trillion as against the N16.3 trillion he proposed in October, adding about N700 billion to the budget.

Specifically, Buhari complained about the increase in the Federal Government’s ‘Independent Revenue’ by N400 billion and the reduction of non-regular allowances of the Nigerian Police Force and the Nigerian Navy by N15 billion and N5 billion, respectively.

‘‘This is particularly worrisome because personnel cost provisions are based on agencies’ nominal roll and approved salaries/allowances.

‘‘Furthermore, an increase of N21.72 billion in the Overhead budgets of some MDAs, while the sum of N1.96 billion was cut from the provision for some MDAs without apparent justification.

‘‘Increase in the provision for Capital spending (excluding Capital share in Statutory Transfer) by a net amount of N575.63 billion, from N4.89 trillion to N5.47 trillion,’’ the president had said.