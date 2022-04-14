Buhari Summons Council Of State Meeting After Killing Of 129 In Plateau, Benue

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, summoned a meeting of the Council of State at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting is coming on the heels of various security challenges facing the country, including the recent killing of 106 people in Plateau State, 23 locals in Benue, and the recent attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train where terrorists killed and kidnapped scores of passengers.

It is the fourth Council of State meeting to be summoned by President Buhari since he assumed office in 2015.

The meeting, which is being held virtually and physically, has in attendance Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno, and Chief of Staff to the President Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

President Muhammadu Buhari presides over Council of State meeting

Former Heads of State Abdusalami Abubakar; Yakubu Gowon and former President Goodluck Jonathan, are also attending physically.

Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Hope Uzodinma of Imo, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa States are attending virtually.

The Council observed a minute silence in honor of former Head of Interim Government Ernest Shonekan who died on January 11, 2022, before the meeting commenced.