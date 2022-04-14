AKK Gas Project Will Improve Power Generation, Facilitate Industrial Development For Nigeria—NNPC

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd has said that the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline Project will provide power generation for the country.

The NNPC said this in a tweet showing the inspection of the project by the Board and Management of the National Oil Company.

The tour of the project was led by the Chairman of the NNPC Board Margery Okadigbo and accompanied by the Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, and other top officials of the Company.

The NNPC said in the tweet that the 614km project which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year, will also facilitate industrial development, create employment and deepen local gas market.

Kyari had at a stakeholders’ Forum which held in Kano, last year, with theme: “Optimizing the Economic Development Capacity of Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project,” said that the AKK gas project would help revamp about 232 industries creating massive employment opportunities and prosperity for the people.

He said it would also serve as gas supply link to other African countries and Europe upon completion.

The GMD said, “This project has been on the drawing board for 30 years and the dream was to have gas delivered to Europe across the Trans-Sahara route.

“What we are seeing today would deliver at least 2 billion standard cubic feet of gas to the domestic market at the first instance with the potential to increase it.

“What this means is that it will debottleneck the gas supply network in the entire country.”

He said the AKK gas project would also lead to the development of three Independent Power Plants (IPP) in Abuja, Kaduna and Kano, adding that the IPPs would boost electricity supply and promote the growth of small and medium scale enterprises in the Nigeria.

“I want to state clearly that this gathering would not have been possible if we don’t have a line of sight to the completion of the AKK gas pipeline project.

“This is possible because of the clear direction that Mr. President has shown on the need to deepen domestic gas consumption with a view to creating prosperity out of the enormous gas resources we have as a nation. He has given us all the necessary support and incentives to deliver on this project,” he stated.

Kyari said the AKK gas project would also boost the Agricultural, Industrial, Manufacturing and Power Sectors for the overall growth of the nation’s economy.

He stated that the AKK gas pipeline project was in sync with the aspiration of the Federal Government to reduce the nation’s carbon footprint in line with the global quest to arrest global warming and climate change and in furtherance of the Decade of Gas programme.

According to him, gas is a key driver of prosperity all over the world and it cannot be different in Nigeria, stressing that the extensive industrial layout in the Otta area of Ogun and Lagos States is anchored on the gas supply by the NNPC and its partners which is creating jobs and other opportunities for people.

