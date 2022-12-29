Buhari, Tinubu Mourn Late President-General Of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, mourned the death of the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor.

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, late Wednesday night announced the death of Obiozor who he stated “passed on recently after a brief illness”.

In separate statements, Buhari and Tinubu expressed sadness over the death of the former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States and described him as a great leader.

Buhari while describing Obiozor’s demise as an immeasurable loss to the country, noted that the former High Commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus, Ambassador to the State of Israel and former Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) exemplified leadership skills and values as a thoroughbred diplomat.

“The President believes that the contributions of the unique leader and strong proponent of peace and a stable polity, who also held other strategic public positions, will never be forgotten.

“President Buhari trusts that all who mourn the demise of the statesman, who commanded great respect among his peers in the academia and foreign policy arena, will honour his memory by actively embracing his beliefs and ideas geared towards uniting Nigeria beyond geo-political considerations.

“The President has fond memories of meeting Prof. Obiozor on several occasions, and values his endearing sense of patriotism.

“He joins the Igbo nation in mourning the irreparable loss of this great son of Nigeria, even as he prays for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased,” a statement by the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Femi Adesina, said.

On his part, Tinubu described Obiozor as a distinguished academic and diplomat who served Igbo nation and entire country with honour, dedication and distinction.

The former Lagos State Governor further stated that the death of the President General of Ohaneze robbed the country of one of its finest public servants and committed leaders, adding that Obiozor was at the vanguard of the course of national unity and economic development.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of Ambassador George Obiozor, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide. This great Igbo leader and Nigeria’s elder statesman was a distinguished academic and diplomat who served his people and entire country with honour, dedication and distinction.

“Ambassador Obiozor’s death at this time has again robbed our dear country of one of its finest public servants and committed leaders. As the leader of Ohaneze, Ambassador Obiozor championed the course of national unity and economic development while seeking a more equitable and even-handed federation where all the constituent units and ethnic groups can live together in peace and harmony.

“The ideals of a better and more inclusive country where justice and equity would prevail, which Ambassador Obiozor lived for will forever be cherished. On behalf of my family, I commiserate with the family of our departed statesman, the Federal Government of Nigeria, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, government and people of Imo State and the entire Igbo people over the passing of Ambassador Obiozor. May God Almighty comfort his loved ones and all those he left behind and also grant his soul eternal rest,” a statement by Tunde Rahman quoted Tinubu as saying.