Bolanle Raheem: NBA Will Seek N5b Compensation Over Lawyer Killed By Trigger-happy Policeman – Adegboruwa

The Lagos branch chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN has said that the umbrella body of lawyers will seek for about 5 billion naira compensation following the reported murder of a member, Bolanle Raheem, by a trigger-happy policeman.

Adegboruwa made this known in a statement on Thursday, adding that the branch has the full support of the national NBA.

“The NBA will seek for payment of damages not less than five billion naira in addition to the prosecution of the killer Cop.

“The NBA Lagos in conjunction with the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Y.C. Mikyau, SAN, has decided to be part of the prosecution of the policeman as part of its efforts towards securing quick and effective justice for the family of the deceased,” he stated.

the NBA spokesperson, Akorede Habeeb Lawal saying on Monday, that “the suspected murderer of our member is one ASP Drambi Vandi’, an officer, who has been in the police service for 33 years!”

The Lagos State Police Command also confirmed the identity of Vandi as the suspect involved in Raheem’s death.

Later, Police authorities subsequently suspended him, paving way for legal actions to be instituted against him to determine his fate amid the development.

Lawal also said in the statement that the NBA and the deceased’s family will be the complainants in court when the accused police is eventually arraigned.