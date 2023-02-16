Buhari To Nigerians: Naira Redesign To Make Your Votes Count

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has assured the country that their votes will count in the forthcoming general elections.

In a nationwide address, he urged Nigerians to vote their choices and that security has been made available to provide security at the polls.

Buhari also urged the nation to understand that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s naira swap monetary policy was a win-win against the influence of money before and during the 2023 polls.

In view of the naira scarcity and the associated crisis, he appealed to Nigerians to understand with government.

He promised that circulation will normalize with only the old 200 naira notes coming back into the system (till April 10) alongside the new notes.

He said, “I wish to once more appeal for your understanding till we overcome this difficult transient phase within the shortest possible time.

“Fellow citizens, on the 25th of February, 2023 the nation would be electing a new President and National Assembly members.

“I am aware that this new monetary policy has also contributed immensely to the minimization of the influence of money in politics.

“This is a positive departure from the past and represents a bold legacy step by this administration, towards laying a strong foundation for free and fair elections.

“I urge every citizen therefore, to go out to vote for their candidates of choice without fear, because security shall be provided and your vote shall count.

“I however admonish you to eschew violence and avoid actions capable of disrupting the electoral processes.

“I wish us all a successful General Elections.”