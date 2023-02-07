Building Collapse: FCTA Revokes Allocation As Investigation Begins

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has set up a technical team to look into a report submitted by the Federal Housing Authority, FHA, on the circumstances surrounding the collapse of a 3-story building on Thursday in Abuja.

At least 3 people were confirmed dead after the 3-story building undergoing construction collapsed on 7th Avenue, Gwarimpa Estate, Abuja.

A joint statement issued on Tuesday by FCTA Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, and the FHA spokesperson, Kenneth Chigelu, said the decision to investigate the incident was reached at a meeting between top officials of both organizations after the report was presented to the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, by the Chairman of the FHA, Senator Lawal Shuaibu.

Bello and Shuabu both regretted the loss of lives and commiserated with the families of the deceased while directing that a compensation plan be prepared for them.

According to the statement, the meeting resolved that the investigation by the technical team is also aimed at strengthening the internal working mechanism of both agencies and that all those found culpable in the building collapse will face appropriate punishment commiserated with the crime committed.

Furthermore, the FCT Minister announced that in line with FCTA policy, the allocation of the collapsed building is revoked.

The meeting also commended the various agencies involved in the rescue effort that saved 21 lives and stressed the need for cases of contraventions to go beyond mere issuance of “stop work” notices.

Both organisations resolved to work very closely together to prevent any future occurrence.

Present at the meeting were, the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, the Managing Director, FHA Senator Gbenga Ashafa, Chief of Staff to the Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, Executive Secretary FCDA, Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmed, and other top officials of the FCTA and FHA.