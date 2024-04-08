Wike Orders Shutdown Of International Conference Centre For 8 Months

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered the closure of the International Conference Centre (ICC) for a comprehensive renovation that would span eight months due to its deteriorating state.

The minister announced this on Monday following an inspection of the facility amidst growing concerns over its current condition.

Wike questioned the choice of an alleged incompetent firm handling maintenance of the ICC, noting recurring issues such as power outages, inadequate cooling systems, and general decay.

The minister said all events and activities scheduled at the ICC have been cancelled to enable uninterrupted renovation by Julius Berger.

Upon completion, Wike said the ICC will be handed back to the Abuja Investment Company Limited.