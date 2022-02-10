Bullion Van Attack: CP Confirms Two Policemen, One Civilians Killed , Four Injured

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed that two of its men and a civilian were shot dead in the armed robbery attack on a billion van in Ibadan on Thursday.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, said this in a statement issued on Thursday night.

She said that four persons including two policemen, who were also shot and injured were responding to treatment in hospital.

Onadeko had earlier said no policeman was killed in the attack.

She said, ” Further to the media chat at the scene of crime. Today Thursday 10th February, 2022 at about 1345hrs, a group of masked armed robbers about Ten (10) in numbers trailed, targeted and attacked a bullion van around traffic light area, Idi-Ape junction Agodi, Ibadan.

“The armed robbers engaged the Police Officers escorting the bullion van and in the process, an undisclosed amount of money was carted away.

” In swift response, the police equally neutralized one of the armed robbers while some were believed to have escaped with multiple gunshot injuries.

“Consequently, a civilian onlooker was hit by stray bullet and died at the scene while two police officers later died in the hospital as a result of gunshot injuries sustained. Four others including two police officers are responding to treatment.

“The citizenry are hereby enjoined not to panic as efforts are in top gear to track down and apprehend the criminal gang, the Oyo State Police Command seeks the cooperation of the good people of the State in providing necessary information to help maintain the relative peace and tranquility being enjoyed in the State. As always, if you see something, say something.”