‘Bullish, Vendetta Spirit’ — Atiku Camp Slams Wike Over Threat To ‘Step On Toes’ As FCT Minister

Nyesom Wike, the newly sworn-in Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been slammed by a former spokesperson for the defunct Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation over his threat to demolish illegal structures in the federal capital.

Wike, who delivered his inaugural address as FCT Minister shortly after his swearing-in on Monday, said he would not hesitate to bring down structures that violate the city’s master plan.

According to Wike, structures built on green spaces “will go down” regardless of whose ox is gored in a bid to restore the integrity of Abuja’s master plan.

In land-use planning, green spaces are reserved especially in urban areas to mitigate the effects of pollution and reduce what is known as the Urban Heat Island effect which occurs when an urban area is significantly warmer than its surrounding rural areas due to human activities.

“All those people who are distorting the master plan of Abuja, too bad too bad. If you know you are building where you’re not supposed to build, it will go down. If you know you have anybody that has taken the green areas, the parks, and now built a restaurant. No, we will not accept that.

“If your father has done that, sorry. There is nothing I can do. It will go down,” Wike had declared.

However, it appears not everyone is on board with Wike’s strong approach.

Daniel Bwala, a lawyer and former spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar during the presidential campaign, took to Twitter to express his concerns about Wike’s plans.

In a tweet apparently aimed at the new FCT Minister, Bwala condemned Wike’s aggressive stance and criticised his “bullish and vendetta spirit” regarding the issue of demolition and title revocation.

Bwala’s tweet reads: “To Whom It May Concern

“Hello sir, in case you need a refresher course; the basic needs of the residents of the FCT are; affordable healthcare facilities; access to good education facilities, clean sports and recreational centers, affordable transport services system, efficient and workable street light in the city Centre and the suburbs; and finally, security.

“You came with a bullish and vendetta spirit, venting fire and brimstone about demolition and revocation of titles. Abuja is not Port Harcourt. If you create chaos in the city, you will jeopardize your principal’s interests and he will be forced to sacrifice your job. You will learn humility on the job.”

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN



Wike, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will serve as minister in President Bola Tinubu’s administration who contested the February 25 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and was declared winner.

Wike had openly admitted working against his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who came second in the election.

Atiku and Wike’s party are still in court challenging the outcome of the presidential election and are hopeful that the Presidential Election Petitions Court sitting in Abuja will overturn Tinubu’s victory.