Campaign For 2023 Elections Will Be Based On Economy, Security Issues–Aja

Kalu Aja, a financial analyst and educator has said that the market will respond positively to the three major front runners in the 2023 presidential election.

But he believes a particular candidate who the youths are fond of will drag the price of dollar down without making any policy if elected in February.

The frontline runners are Atiku Abubakar of the People Democratic Party, Peter Obi pf the Labour Party and Bola Tinubu of the the All Progressives Congress.

Aja who spoke in an AIT programme, Money Line with Nancy insisted that the election is more about the economy.

According to him, the middle class in Nigeria has collapsed, adding that “what we have in Nigeria today is the poor and the rich.”

He said security will be another issue which the elections will be based on.

Aja said voters agree on the issues which are the economy and insecurity, but they are more concerned about the candidate who will do a good job.

He said, “I think this is going to be a wave election. Not just in Nigeria. You see what is happening in Kenya, now Italy. You have seen UK. This is a wave.

“The three frontrunners Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar. Anyone that wins the market will like them. Let me go further to say this, among the three of them which one do you think when elected that the dollars will fall because there is confidence in the naira? There is just one guy that I think people believe.

“If he is elected today, with any policy passed, the dollar is going to come down let’s say from N715 all the way to N500 without any policy being passed. This is the thing. People get it.

“People have gotten it now that there is a direct connection between who is in Aso Rock and the amount of money in my pocket. People don’t want to see superlative. They want to see the direct positives. I voted for you; I want to see the benefit.”

He said if Nigeria gets it right, the expectations of a good economy known will fix most of what we are seeing in the exchange rate and inflation.