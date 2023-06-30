Car Of Missing Miyetti Allah Vice President Found In Jos— Kaduna Road

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Seven days after leaving his Kastina residence to Kaduna State, the National Vice President Miyatti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Munnir Lamido has been reported missing after failing to reach his destination.

Lamido was said to have begun his journey alone from his residence in Kastina State on June 23, for an official engagement in Kaduna— A trip estimated to take at most 5 hours.

By June 30, the spokesperson of the MACBAN, Muhammadu Nuru had confirmed that Lamido had gone missing after discovering his vehicle on the Jos-Kaduna road around Mararraban Jos town.

Nuru revealed that the location where Lamido’s car was found is opposite his intended destination while noting that his two phones and other belongings were found in the vehicle without him.

MACBAN said “We wish to bring to the notice of the general public and the security agencies that Engr. Munnir Atiku Lamido is missing. Munnir is the National Vice President of MACBAN.

“He left his house in Katsina State on Friday, 23rd June 2023, intending to travel to Kaduna, he has been missing since then.

“His vehicle was discovered yesterday on Jos – Kaduna road around Maraban Jos, parked, with all his telephones inside. All efforts to trace him have proved abortive so far.”

The association pleads with Nigerians with useful information on his whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or reach out to MACBAN.