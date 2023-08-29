Miyetti Allah Assembles 55-Member Legal Team To Free Herders Serving ‘Unjust Jail Terms’

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Miyetti Allah has disclosed that in its plans to release jailed members across states in the country, the organization won’t waste resources to release guilty members.

The National President of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Fulani socio-cultural association, Alhaji Abdullahi Bodejo said this on Monday.

Bodejo made this known during their Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

He said the herders are generally stereotyped and seen as security threats, adding that this has led to the unjust imprisonment of many pastoralists in the country.

“Many of our kinsmen are in correctional facilities across the country for unjust reasons. They are always arrested and sent to jail simply because they are pastoring around grazing areas, while others were arrested just because they are Fulani people” Bodejo said.

He however, revealed that the constant arrest of pastoralists has led to the commissioning of a 55-member legal team to rescue herders currently serving unjust jail terms.

Bodejo added, “The situation has been very worrisome, that is why we decided to constitute the 55-man legal team to help us fight the cause of our people, especially the innocent ones to get justice.

“But, this association does not encourage violence. We believe in one Nigeria and remain committed to peace and united nation.

“So, any of our kinsmen found to be involved in unjustified trouble will not be assisted by our lawyers.”