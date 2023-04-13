CBN Disowns Recruitment Portal, Warns Applicants To Beware

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Central Bank of Nigeria has disassociated itself from a recruitment portal inviting citizens to submit applications for various positions at the bank.

The apex bank in a statement signed by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Isah AbdulMumin, on Thursday said the portal is fake and fraudulent.

The website had listed requirements for applicants, to include possession of Bank Verification Number (BVN).

Reacting to this, the apex bank said “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a fake recruitment portal inviting “eligible” members of the public to submit applications in an exercise that will commence soon.

“The fraudulent website lists requirements for eligibility to include, among other qualifications, the possession of a Bank Verification Number (BVN).

“For the avoidance of doubt, the CBN is currently not carrying out any general recruitment exercise and will never request for the BVN of intending applicants.”

The CBN further revealed that the recruitment portal goes on to state that those with physical disabilities are not eligible to apply.

Addressing the claim, the CBN said “The bank will not discriminate against persons with physical disabilities”.

The apex bank further warned Nigerians to be wary of fraudulent recruitment agents who are bent on taking advantage of the employment challenges in the country.

