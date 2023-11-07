Certificate Racketeering: Lagos Assembly Invites Commissioner, LASU VC, Others

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, resolved to invite the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Tolani Akibu, the Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, the Senate of the tertiary institution and other top staff over allegations of extortion and certificate racketeering levelled against the school.

An online news outlet (not THE WHISTLER) had alleged that degree certificate was being sold in the school, adding that it takes between N2 million to N3 million to get a degree approved by the school’s senate.

Moving the motion under ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’, Owolabi Ajani noted that there was a need to invite the Commissioner, the VC and others for the House to look into the allegation.

In his contribution, Sa’ad Olumoh called for an investigation into the allegation, adding that the investigation should involve the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) unit of the institution,

This was supported by two colleagues: Desmond Elliot and Ladi Ajomale, who graduated from LASU.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, agreed that the concerned officials of the institution be invited to unravel the facts behind the allegation.

“I agree that the committee should invite those to be invited to establish facts about the allegation, but we must not because of that destroy our institution’s reputation,” Obasa said.

He noted that anyone found wanting should be sanctioned.

Meanwhile, the management of the school has said it is investigating the allegation.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Coordinator of, Centre for Information and Public Relations, Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, in a statement.

The statement read, “The attention of Lagos State University Management has been drawn to recent reports regarding alleged ‘Certificate Racketeering’ and a ‘sting operation’ in the university.

“We hereby establish that the management of Lagos State University had promptly brought the original allegations to the attention of general law enforcement authorities including the Office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions. These authorities have not yet concluded their investigations. Lagos State University Management does not take such matters lightly.

“Its own inquiries into the allegations will be concluded before the end of 2023. Consistently with applicable law, the outcome of the inquiry will be published and appropriate action will be taken. For emphasis, there has been no “cover up” and there will be no ‘cover up.”