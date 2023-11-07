BREAKING: Appeal Court Slams INEC N1m Fine For Defending PDP, Affirms APC Rep Member’s Election

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday affirmed Vincent Bulus Venman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the House of Representatives member representing Langtang North/Langtang South Federal Constituency of Plateau state.

The appellate court equally berated the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) for appealing against the judgement of the national and state houses of assembly elections petition tribunal sitting in Jos which affirmed Venman as the House of Representatives member.

Recall that the Tribunal had nullified the election victory of Beni Lar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the failure of his party to hold a valid congress thereby, saying it lacked a valid structure to sponsor him.

The Tribunal then declared Vincent Venman of APC the lawmaker representing Langtang North/Langtang South Federal Constituency.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had entered an appeal against the said Judgment of the Tribunal.

But the three-man panel of the appeal court led by Justice Williams Daudu on Tuesday said they were “disappointed” that INEC entered an appeal against the verdict of the Tribunal in a bid to defend the PDP candidate’s election.

The panel ordered a cost of N1 million against INEC to be paid to the respondents in the appeal, that is, the APC candidate.

“The appeal fails for lack of merit and is accordingly dismissed. Judgement of Tribunal is hereby affirmed,” the court held.