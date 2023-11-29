Champions League: Mbappe Rescues PSG From Defeat Against Newcastle With Late Penalty

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Kylian Mbappe scored a late penalty to rescue PSG from defeat against Newcastle United in a 2023-24 Champions League encounter at Parc de Princes in France.

The visitors were close to snatching an historic win to boost their qualification hopes but Kylian Mbappe had other ideas.

PSG were the overwhelming favourites for the encounter but Newcastle took the lead through Alexander Isak in the 24th minute from a Almiron’s pass.

It was looking like an embarrassing loss for PSG before Mbappe came to their rescue with a 98th minute equalizer to share the spoils.

Newcastle defender Livramento was adjudged to have handled the ball in the 18-yard box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Mbappe made no mistake from the spot to snatch a point for Luis Enrique’s men.

In the other Group F game, Dortmund earned a 3-1 win over AC Milan in Italy.

Dortmund have now qualified for the second round of the competition, while the battle for the second place will go on until the last match day.

Newcastle United are third in Group F with five points from five games and they need to beat AC Milan and hope Dortmund get a win or draw against PSG to qualify for the second round.

AC Milan currently occupy the fourth place in Group F with five points in five games.

In the next match day on December 12, Dortmund will host PSG in Germany, while AC Milan travel to England to face Newcastle United.

Newcastle United goal scorer Alexander Isak is proud of his team for going all the way against PSG in France.

“Unfortunate for us to get a goal against us so late. I think we started defending our goal a bit too early. It’s never nice to concede a goal that late.

“My first reaction was it wasn’t [a penalty]. It seemed cheap. I haven’t seen a replay. Hopefully it was a penalty. We have to trust the referees.

“We are very proud of the team. It’s not an easy place to come. They haven’t lost for some time here.

“We almost got the win. It is unfortunate. We always want to win, but this point will be important. We have it all to play for.”