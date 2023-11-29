Chukwueze Scores First Champions League Goal For AC Milan In Dortmund Defeat

Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze scored his first Champions League goal for AC Milan in the 3-1 defeat against Dortmund on Tuesday night.

Chukwueze joined the Italian giants in the summer from Villarreal and he started the encounter for the hosts.

Marco Reus opened the scoring for Dortmund in the 10th minute from the penalty spot.

Chukwueze restored parity for AC Milan with a fine individual goal eight minutes before the break to end the first half 1-1.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens restored Dortmund’s lead just before the hour mark.

Another Nigerian-Descent, Karim Adeyemi made it 3-1 for Dortmund in the 69th minute to wrap up the maximum points for his team and ultimately a place in the second round.

AC Milan will need to beat Newcastle United at St James’ Park to stand a chance of advancing to the next round of the competition .

Both teams have five points from five games as the battle for the second place in Group F intensifies.

Chukwueze has now scored three goals in the Champions League. He bagged two for Villarreal while in Spain.

However, He is yet to open his Serie A goalscoring account in nine matches for AC Milan as he has only recorded one assist.

The 24-year-old will be hoping to end his league drought when AC Milan take on Frosinone on Saturday.