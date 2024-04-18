Players’ Inexperience Responsible For Arsenal’s Champions League Exit – Arteta

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Mikel Arteta has revealed that inexperience was the major reason Arsenal failed to advance in the Champions League.

The Gunners suffered a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in Germany thanks to Joshua Kimmich’s header in the 65th minute to end their European adventure on a painful note.

Mikel Arteta’s men were aiming for their first semifinal appearance in the competition since 2009 but they fell to the superiority of the Bavarians.

The Spanish manager rued his side’s inexperience for the defeat, and he has promised to show love and support for the players.

Arteta said: “We haven’t played this competition for seven years and we haven’t been in this stage for 14 years.There’s a reason for it.

“We want to do everything fast-forward, super-quick, in one season. I think we have the capacity and the quality to be in the semi-final because the margins are very small.

“Those margins are coming from something else that maybe we don’t have yet. We have to learn it.

“When you look historically, it took other clubs seven, eight or 10 years to do it. Today, that’s not going to make us feel better that’s for sure.

“What I need to do is stand right next to them and give them support and our love and we have to pick it up because on Saturday we have a big, big game.

“We are still playing for the Premier League. The Premier League is there and we really want it. We have to show now that we are capable of turning this around.”

It has been a disappointing week for Arsenal, they suffered a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, which dented their Premier League title hopes.

Arteta will be hoping the players can put the disappointment of crashing out of the Champions League behind them to overtake Manchester City on the Premier League log.

The Gunners have a date with Wolves at the Molineux on Saturday, failure to win will see them wave goodbye to their title dreams.