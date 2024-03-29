Charge Import Duties In Naira, NACCIMA Boss Tells Customs

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The President of the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mr. Dele Oye has advised the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to charge duties in naira.

Oye said this during an interview on Arise Tv News Night.

The NACCIMA president charged the federal government to lead by example by conducting business in naira.

He adviced the presidency to ensure that the Nigeria customs charges duties collection in naira instead of dollars.

He said, “Government must not be seen to be making money off trade. Customs is a trade facilitation unit and the customs has no business charging the FX index rate. We should use the Form M rate which is a percentage of it and that is what you should use.

“If government is saying it believes in naira, it must charge in naira for its services. We don’t have a dollar problem, we have a naira problem. The government should show by its own actions that it must conduct its business in Naira.

“Why are you saying people should do business in naira, but you are calculating your customs duties in FX? This kind of thing does not work anywhere in the world.”

The Nigerian Customs imports duties as of March 27, 2024 is N1,303.85 per dollar.