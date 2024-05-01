Founder Of Caleb University Commends Sanwo-Olu, Abiru On Reconstruction Of Ikorodu-Itoikin Road

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Proprietor/CEO of Caleb Group of Schools, who is also the Founder and Visitor to Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, Dr Oladega Adebogun, has praised the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Tokunbo Abiru, for their active involvement in the reconstruction of Ikorodu-Itokin Road.

The 34-kilometre road was initially constructed in 1975 during the regime of General Yakubu Gowon, as the Head of State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Brigadier General Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson, as the pioneer Military Governor of Lagos State.

Johnson was the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Caleb University until he passed on to glory in October 2019.

In a statement by his spokesman, Dr Elvis Otobo, which was made available to THE WHISTLER, Adebogun said the effort was a testament to the progress of our democracy.

“The Ikorodu-Itoikin Road was a nightmare for travellers, motorists, and residents until President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government intervened and approved its reconstruction through the Federal Ministry of Works, ” he said.

He remarked that the reconstruction of the road, a significant infrastructural development, has not only improved the travelling experience on the corridor but also brought joy and happiness to the people, institutions, companies, and communities that use it daily.

Adebogun commended the governor’s and senator’s call for the dualisation of the road to enhance its capability and the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi’s assurances on the design for the dualisation of the road.

The Harvard scholar and astute educationist also appreciated President Tinubu’s efforts in massively building and rehabilitating roads across the country.

He specifically mentioned the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, Phase 1, Section 1; the Ahmadu Bello Way to Eleko Village Area in Lekki Peninsula, the 260 roads for emergency repairs, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road and the Second Niger Bridge Bypasses among others.

The entrepreneur pointed out the significance of the Ikorodu-Itokin Road as a crucial access point from other parts of the country and a strategic route to the new Lekki-Ibeju corridor, which houses the Dangote Refinery, Lagos deep seaport, and the free trade zone.