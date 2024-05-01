VIDEO: Lagos Govt Discovers 86 Rooms Under Bridge Where Tenants Pay N250,000 Yearly Rent

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State government has discovered 86 rooms, partitioned into 10×10 and 12×10, under the Dolphine Estate bridge in Ikoyi.

Tenants there have been paying N250,000 yearly as rent.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser on Environment to the state governor, Kunle Rotimi-Akodu.

According to Rotimi-Akodu, wood materials were used to construct the makeshift rooms.

He informed that some of the tenants use gas cylinders, while some had stored fuel for their generators.

“Continuation of the removal of abode under Dolphin bridge. 11 more persons were arrested. It is important to note that wood materials were used to construct the shelters, some occupants use gas cylinders, some had stored fuel for their generators, these are recipes for disaster.”

Also speaking on the discovery, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the rooms have been removed.

“A total number of 86 rooms, partitioned into 10×10 and 12×10, and a container used for different illegal activities were discovered under the Dolphine Estate bridge. They have all been removed by the enforcement team of Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources @LasgMOE,” Wahab said via his X handle.