China’s Xi Jinping Suggests 3 Ways To End Israel-Hamas War

As the ongoing war between the Israel Defense Forces(IDF) and the Hamas militants from Palestine is set to clock two months, the president of China, Xi Jinping on Tuesday suggested ways to achieve lasting peace between both countries.

Jinping, who spoke at the extraordinary joint meeting of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) leaders on the situation in the Middle East with particular reference to Gaza, said China was gravely concerned that the conflict is causing enormous civilian casualties and a humanitarian disaster.

He added that if the international community does not tame it, it could expand and spill over.

The war which started on October 7, after Hamas attacked Southern Israel has killed over 12,000 on both sides with the death toll on Palestine being on the high side.

Jinping suggested three ways to resolve the issue.

First, he advised both Israel and Hamas to take responsibility and ceasefire.

“China believes that the following is urgent and imperative: First, the parties to the conflict must end hostilities and achieve a ceasefire immediately, stop all violence and attacks against civilians, release civilians held captive, and act to prevent loss of more lives and spare people from more miseries,” he said.

The second advice the Chinese president offered was that humanitarian aid must be allowed to get to the civilian population unhindered.

“Second, humanitarian corridors must be kept secure and unimpeded, and more humanitarian assistance should be provided to the population in Gaza. The collective punishment of people in Gaza in the form of forced transfer or water, electricity, and fuel deprivation must stop,” Jinping added.

Thirdly, he said the international community through the United Nations must act with practical measures to prevent the conflict from spilling over and endangering stability in the Middle East as a whole.

“China supports the resolution adopted at the emergency special session of the U.N. General Assembly on October 27. The U.N. Security Council under China’s presidency has adopted Resolution 2712. All the parties must act to deliver on these resolutions through concrete measures on the ground,” he added.

The president further explained that the root cause of the Palestinian-Israeli situation was the failure of relevant stakeholders to ensure the establishment of an independent State of Palestine.