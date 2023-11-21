Hardship: NEMA’s Donation Of Food, Other Items Excites Enugu Residents

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, was Tuesday commended for distributing livelihood materials worth millions of naira to some indigents of Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The coordinator, Local Emergency Management Committee in the area, Mr Emeka Oko, told THE WHISTLER that the gesture would cushion the harsh economic situations facing the beneficiaries.

Mr Oko thanked the Southeast zone of NEMA for always being helpful to the people of the area and the state in general.

He said, “The beneficiaries were captured on 26th June this year. After the capture, NEMA sent us the slip which contains the data of the beneficiaries.

“NEMA informed us the criteria for selection of the beneficiaries, including that they must be genuine rural people in need. We followed the principle to the core, and you can see that there was no problem in terms of shortchanging anyone. The slip NEMA returned to us is the dossier of the data of the beneficiaries.

“Our gratitude further goes to the Director General of NEMA as well as Zonal Coordinator of NEMA in Southeast, Mrs Ngozi Echeazu, who facilitated the gesture. Our local government chairman ensured that the materials were distributed timely and appropriately.”

Miss Chinemere Joy, a beneficiary, told our correspondent that, “We thank NEMA for their kind assistance to us. These materials would go a long way in reducing our present suffering.

“We also thank the council chairman, as well as the coordinator, Local Emergency Management Committee (LEMC), whose efforts enabled the attraction of the materials. This is the evidence of democractic dividends.”

The chairman of Enugu South LGA, Barr Chimezie Robinson Nkwuo, urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the presents.

According to him, “NEMA has been very helpful. On our part, whatever is meant for our people will get to them unhindered.”

Our correspondent reports that the items distributed included bags of rice, beans, maize, and garri. A total number of 112 persons benefitted from the donation.