Chinese Bags 2 Years For ‘ Mutilating’ Nigerian Currency 

A Chinese has been sentenced to 2 Years imprisonment by Justice I. Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court Ikoyi, Lagos, for mutilating Nigerian Currency.

Li Lei Lei was arraigned by the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday for tampering with N3, 200.

He was slammed with a four-count charge bordering on tampering with the Nigerian currency.

According to a Facebook Post by EFCC, his offence falls under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Establishment Act.

One of the count reads: “That you, Li Lei Lei, on or about the 17th day of May, 2022, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, tampered with One Thousand Naira (N1,000) Note, with serial number 947882 issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Establishment) Act, Cap C4, Vol.1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2010.”

Ayanfe Ogunshina, the Prosecuting Counsel, told the court that, “While the Immigration officers were searching for drugs and incriminating items in the convict’s luggage, he angrily tore to pieces the Naira notes to the tune of Three Thousand, Two Hundred Naira (N3, 200).

Another count reads: “That you, Li Lei Lei, on or about the 17th day of May, 2022 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, tampered with One Thousand Naira (N1,000) note, with serial number 114804 issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria and, thereby, committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, Cap C4, Vol.1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2010.”

Lei Lei’s was arrested on May 17th by the Department of State Service (DSS) while boarding a flight to Kenya.

He was later handed over to the EFCC.