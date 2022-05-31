My Church Paid N100m To Kidnappers Before My Release – Methodist Cleric Reveals

His Eminence Samuel Uche has said that the Methodist Church Nigeria, where he serves, paid N100m ransom to his abductors before they freed him.

The cleric was abducted in Abia but was eventually released on Monday after the ransom was paid in cash.

He made the disclosure during a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday.

Channels Television reported the cleric saying “the monies were arranged in five sacks of N20 million.”

He acknowledged that it was God that saved his life.

He also lamented that security agencies could not come to his rescue.

Recall that the Christian Association of Nigeria had urged the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to stop the incessant kidnapping of priests and Nigerians.