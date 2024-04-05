Climate Action: Nigeria, Canada Team Up To Validate NCCC’s Gender-Responsive Report

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria is taking steps towards tackling climate change with a gender-inclusive approach.

The National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) co-hosted a one-day validation workshop in Abuja to brainstorm and validate a draft report on gender-responsive climate action in the country.

The initiative was supported by Global Affairs Canada.

The workshop aims to evaluate the impact and status of existing policies, programmes, and projects to identify gaps and areas of improvement to ensure a more inclusive climate action in Nigeria.

Dr. Salisu Dahiru, Director-General of the NCCC, expressed his gratitude to the Canadian government for the partnership.

He said the workshop would not only build participants’ capacity but also fulfil the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) requirements for gender inclusivity in climate action.

The DG called for “massive sensitization, mobilization, education, capacity building, and enhancement” to bridge the gender gap in climate change solutions.

He also highlighted the comprehensive nature of Nigeria’s Climate Change Act, encompassing policies, decisions, regulations, and enforcement rules, saying such a comprehensive approach is “a rarity even among developed nations.”

Dahiru further called on the Canadian High Commission and other stakeholders to collaborate on mobilising additional development projects in the country.

He specifically sought Canada’s support for new initiatives focused on climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Likezo Karn, First Secretary and Senior Development Officer, Development Cooperation Section of the Canadian High Commission, in her remarks explained that gender equality is not just about fairness but also effectiveness.

“Canada’s Feminist International Assistance Policy is based on the strong belief that successful development programs require the equal participation and consideration of all genders. “This includes men, women, boys, and girls.

Ms. Karn emphasized that gender equality is not just about fairness, but also about effectiveness. "Every development issue from climate change impacts men and women differently," Karn stated.