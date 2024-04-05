AIYEDATIWA’S WASSCE: Police Refute Circulation Of Alleged Report On Ondo Governor

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Police Force has issued a rebuttal on a purported document containing a conclusive report of an investigation into allegations against the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Governor Aiyedatiwa was accused of submitting a forged West Africa School Certificate Examination (WASCE) certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission in 2020, where he ran as deputy governor to the Late Arakunrin Akeredolu.

Consequently, a police report indicting Aiyedatiwa, now the governor of the state began circulating earlier in March, positing a conclusion of an enquiry by the enforcement agency on the matter.

However, the police on Friday, distanced themselves from the purported report, alleging a fraudulent misrepresentation, certificate forgery, examination malpractice, and perjury against the governor

The police in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi read partly: “We wish to clarify that the said document did not originate from the Nigeria Police Force.

“The alleged signatory, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, does not have the authority to release such a report on behalf of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) or any other such Departments within the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Nigeria Police Force is currently investigating the origin of the said document and the circumstances surrounding its circulation.

“We urge the public to exercise caution and refrain from spreading unverified information that could potentially tarnish the reputation of individuals or public officials.

“Furthermore, we assure the public that any official communication or report regarding investigations conducted by the Nigeria Police Force will be released through appropriate channels.”

The situation, which had led to a growing controversy, particularly in the build-up of the November 16 Ondo State election had witnessed the opposition party demand a thorough investigation into the matter.

While the governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Gbenga Edema earlier demanded that the governor clarify the allegation against him, the media representatives of the latter described the allegation as mischief intended to undermine the credibility and political acceptability of the governor ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.