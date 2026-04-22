Coalition Protests At INEC Office In Sokoto, Demands Amupitan’s Resignation

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Tension flared in Sokoto on Wednesday as a coalition of political parties and youth groups staged a protest at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office, demanding the immediate resignation of the commission’s national chairman Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan over alleged bias and injustice.

The protesters, operating under the Coalition of Political Parties and comprising members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Labour Party, and other registered parties, accused the INEC leadership of working in the interest of certain political actors to the detriment of others.

Coalition Protests At INEC Office In Sokoto

Addressing journalists during the demonstration, one of the protest leaders said the group was in Sokoto in solidarity with Nigerian youths to press home two key demands which include the immediate resignation of the INEC chairman and intervention by the Federal Government.

“We are here to demand the resignation of the national chairman. We are also calling on the Federal Government, both the executive and legislative arms, to ensure he exits that position honourably”

He alleged that the commission’s leadership was acting the “bidding of its employers,” claiming that certain interests were being favoured to dominate the electoral process.

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The protesters further decried what they described as the unjust removal of a political party from INEC’s portal, insisting that such actions undermine democratic principles and political inclusiveness.

In a charged remark, the activist urged security agencies to exercise restraint, noting that both citizens and security personnel face similar economic realities.

“We are all Nigerians. We go to the same markets and buy at the same prices. If they are deployed to disperse us, we are ready. This is a struggle for democracy,” he added.

The demonstration, however, remained largely peaceful as security operatives monitored the situation around the INEC premises.

Responding, the INEC Head of General administration and procurement Hussaini Tanko Yahaya who received a protest letter from the group assured them that their grievances would be forwarded to the appropriate authorities.

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“We have received your letter and will acknowledge it accordingly. All the issues raised will be taken up with the commission,” an official said.

He said that the commission remains committed to addressing concerns through appropriate channels.

The protest comes amid growing political tension and heightened scrutiny of electoral processes ahead of future elections in the country.