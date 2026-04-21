LP Leadership: Court Fines Abure, Dismisses Appeal

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The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed an appeal filed by Julius Abure challenging the leadership of the Labour Party and affirmed Nenadi Usman as the party’s leader.

In its judgment, the court also awarded a cost of N10m against Abure, stating that the matter had already been resolved by the Supreme Court.

The lead judgment was delivered by Justice Oyejoju Oyewumi, with Justices A. B. Mohammed and Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike concurring.

The three-member panel held that the Supreme Court had settled the Labour Party leadership dispute on April 4, 2025, when it nullified the convention that produced Abure as national chairman. The appellate court therefore affirmed the earlier ruling of the Federal High Court.

The court also criticised the decision of a Nasarawa State High Court, which granted an interim order against Usman’s leadership. It held that the court lacked jurisdiction over internal party matters.

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It also held that the constitution of the party’s caretaker committee was an internal affair and not subject to determination by a state high court.

According to the panel, the suit before the lower court was filed against the Independent National Electoral Commission and did not directly concern the internal leadership structure of the party.

The appellate court further stated that Abure’s actions amounted to an abuse of court process, noting that the issue had already been determined by the Supreme Court.

The leadership dispute within the Labour Party began after the party’s National Executive Committee removed Abure and constituted a 29-member caretaker committee led by Usman. The decision was contested, leading to multiple court cases and conflicting rulings.

On April 4, 2025, the Supreme Court nullified earlier decisions that had favoured Abure and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission to recognise the Usman-led committee.

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In January 2026, the Federal High Court in Abuja reaffirmed that position, with Justice Peter Lifu recognising the Usman-led committee as the party’s leadership pending a new convention.

Despite the rulings, Abure’s faction continued to challenge the decision in court.

Usman described the ruling as a victory for democracy and commended the judiciary.