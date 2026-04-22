Four Kano House Of Reps Members Dump NNPP For ADC

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Four members of the House of Representatives from Kano State have defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party to the African Democratic Congress, adding to a growing wave of defections reshaping the legislature ahead of the 2027 elections.

The lawmakers are Sani Wakili (Minjibir/Ungogo), Muktar Zakari (Tarauni), Umar Datti (Kura/Madobi/Garun Mallam), and Abdulhakeem Ado (Wudil/Garko). Their defection notices were read on the floor by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas during plenary on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, Kabiru Amadu, popularly known as Maipalace, representing Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency in Zamfara State, and Emeka Chinedu of Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte federal constituency in Imo State, both moved from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

All the defecting lawmakers cited internal crises in their former parties as reason for their exits.

The latest movement continues a recent surge in the ADC’s legislative membership.

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On Tuesday, Thaddeus Attah (Eti-Osa, Lagos), Usman Zubairu (Birnin Gwari/Giwa, Kaduna), and Sani Noma (Argungu/Augie, Kebbi) crossed to the ADC from the Labour Party and the APC respectively.