Kano Erupts In Celebration As Yusuf Nominates Garo Deputy Gov

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Residents of Kano State took to the streets in spontaneous celebration on Wednesday following the nomination of Murtala Sule Garo as Deputy Governor by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Several parts of Kano metropolis and surrounding local government areas turned into scenes of chants, music, and political excitement shortly after the announcement was made in a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mustapha Muhammad.

In videos that went viral, youths were seen riding motorcycles and driving through major roads, chanting “Sai Abba” and “Sai Garo” while carrying portraits of both the governor and the nominee.

The celebrations remained largely peaceful despite the large crowds, with excitement in some areas continuing into the early hours of Thursday, particularly in Garo town.

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Yusuf transmitted Garo’s name to the Kano State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation following wide consultations with key political stakeholders, with his administration stating the move is aimed at strengthening governance and ensuring continuity in service delivery.

The nomination came after the resignation of former Deputy Governor Abdussalam Gwarzo on March 27, 2026, creating a vacancy the governor moved to fill in line with constitutional provisions.

Garo, 48, is a long-time political figure with over two decades of experience across elective and appointed positions.

He has served as State Organising Secretary, Special Adviser to the governor, Chairman of Kabo Local Government, Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria in Kano, and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

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He also ran as the All Progressives Congress deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections.

The Kano State House of Assembly has since formally invited Garo for screening as the next step in his confirmation process.