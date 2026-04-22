Enugu, Nasarawa Senators Defect To APC

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senate Minority Whip and representative of Enugu West Senatorial District, Senator Osita Ngwu, has officially defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) citing internal crises within his former party as reason for his decision.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Aliyu Wadada, formally announced his defection from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the APC.

Their defection letters were read on the floor of the Senate by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Following Ngwu’s exit, Senator Tony Nwoye was announced as the new Minority Whip.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has forwarded a ministerial nominee, Muttaqha Darma, to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

Advertisement

Akpabio also read a separate request from the President seeking the confirmation of Lamido Yuguda as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The presidential requests were subsequently referred to the Committee of the Whole for further legislative consideration.