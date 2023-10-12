Contractors With Pending Road Projects Won’t Get Fresh Contracts -Umahi

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Works and Housing Development, David Umahi has told contractors with pending road projects that they will not be eligible for new contracts with the ministry.

Umahi also said that President Bola Tinubu has approved 60 fresh contracts which will be awarded to contractors with no outstanding jobs.

He made the comment while meeting with contractors of road projects across the country at the Ministry’s Conference Hall, Abuja.

Contractors in the ministry are awarded up to five contracts at a time even when they do not have sufficient equipment to undertake the projects.

Investigation conducted by the internal affairs found that in the last ten years, not up to five per cent of equipment for roads have been imported into the country.

This led Umahi to question how contractors are able to execute the contracts they are awarded by the ministry.

Umahi said, “Any contractor with four projects in the Ministry of Works, will not get another project from us until you finish the one you have.

“I asked internal affairs about the importation of equipment, in the last ten years, not up to five per cent of equipment has been imported into this country. So where is the equipment you are using to do all these multiple jobs you are getting?

“Mr. President just approved 60 jobs that we have started designing and profiling. If you can finish the job quickly you can join in the bidding. Otherwise, you will not bid. I will grow old expatriates and local new contractors”.

But the Minister said he would retain the old contractors, just to keep the house the way it is adding, “The house must have to surrender to the new policy of the ministry. Otherwise, we will scatter the house and bring new people”.

The Minister had begun a campaign for the construction of concrete roads which he believes would serve the country better than the usual asphalt road.

Umahi in his parley with contractors said those who are opposed to the use of concrete could use asphalt on the condition that they provide a security beyond bank guarantee.

He said they must provide insurance that the asphalt used will last fifteen years while the lifespan for the concrete road would last for at least 50 years.

Recall that THE WHISTLER reported that Umahi had threatened to deal with contractors, and ministry officials sabotaging his works through the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).