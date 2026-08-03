Corporate Earnings, Lower Yields Drive N11tn July Stock Market Rally

The Nigerian equities market delivered a remarkable performance in July, generating N11.11tn in capital gains for investors as corporate earnings, declining fixed-income yields and sustained investor confidence combined to propel the market to record highs.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed that the market’s benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 7 per cent during the month, climbing from 229,419.18 basis points at the beginning of July to a high of 245,283.68 points at the close of trading on July 31.

Similarly, market capitalisation expanded from N147.22tn to N158.33tn, translating into N11.11tn in additional investor wealth and underscoring renewed confidence in Nigeria’s capital market despite persistent macroeconomic challenges.

Market analysts attributed the rally to a combination of strong corporate earnings, lower yields in the fixed-income market, improved domestic investor participation and policy reforms that have continued to strengthen sentiment across the equities market.

The sharp decline in yields on Treasury bills and other money market instruments encouraged investors to shift funds into equities in search of higher returns and a better hedge against inflation.

Falling fixed-income returns, coupled with resilient earnings posted by several listed companies, particularly in the banking and consumer goods sectors, sustained buying interest throughout the month.

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Investor appetite was also supported by expectations of attractive interim and full-year dividend payouts, with several blue-chip companies posting earnings that exceeded market expectations.

The rally comes amid ongoing reforms aimed at improving market transparency, liquidity and investor protection, measures analysts say have reinforced confidence among both institutional and retail investors.

Chairman of NGX Group Plc, Umaru Kwairanga, had earlier noted that the market’s impressive performance reflects the importance of policy consistency, macroeconomic stability and regulatory clarity in driving long-term growth in the nation’s capital market.

According to him, the Exchange’s strategic priorities for 2026 include deepening market liquidity, strengthening market integrity, enhancing resilience and promoting coordinated reforms among regulators, issuers, investors and other stakeholders.

Kwairanga also urged investors to adopt long-term and diversified investment strategies while leveraging technology to broaden investment participation across different segments of the market.

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He added that environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards are increasingly becoming key considerations for attracting global investment flows into emerging markets such as Nigeria.

Despite lingering economic headwinds, including elevated inflation, exchange rate volatility and political uncertainties, analysts believe the stock market has demonstrated notable resilience, with the July rally reinforcing optimism that the positive momentum could be sustained through the remainder of 2026 if current reforms continue.

Meanwhile, trading activity on the Nigerian Exchange strengthened significantly during the final week of July, reflecting sustained investor interest across major sectors.

A total of 5.119 billion shares valued at N404.76bn were exchanged in 285,223 deals, compared with 4.433 billion shares worth N306.14bn

traded in 255,589 deals during the preceding week.

The Financial Services sector remained the dominant driver of market activity, accounting for 3.918 billion shares valued at N271.43bn in 123,514 deals, representing 76.55 per cent of total trading volume and 67.06 per cent of total transaction value.

The Services Industry followed with 203.20 million shares worth N3.06bn, while the Consumer Goods sector recorded 191.28 million shares valued at N13.20bn.

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Trading was largely concentrated in First HoldCo Plc, AVA Capital Plc and Access Holdings Plc, which together accounted for 2.308 billion shares worth N224.77bn, representing 45.09 per cent of total trading volume and 55.53 per cent of total market value traded during the week.

Despite the impressive monthly performance, the market experienced mild profit-taking in the final trading week, with the NGX All-Share Index easing by 0.84 per cent while market capitalisation declined by 0.79 per cent to close at 245,283.68 points and N158.33tn, respectively.

Sectoral performance was broadly negative during the week, as most indices closed lower. However, the NGX Premium Index, NGX Insurance Index and NGX Sovereign Bond Index bucked the trend, posting gains of 0.02 per cent, 1.72 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively.

Market breadth also weakened as 33 equities appreciated during the week, down from 57 recorded in the previous week, while 56 stocks declined compared with 38 previously. A total of 58 equities closed unchanged, slightly higher than the 51 recorded in the preceding week.

Analysts expect market sentiment to remain positive in the near term as investors continue to react to corporate earnings releases, declining yields in the fixed-income market and expectations of interim dividend declarations, although intermittent profit-taking may moderate the pace of gains following the market’s historic July rally.