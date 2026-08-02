Troops Repel Midnight Terror Attack On Zamfara Base, Rescue Nine

Troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA have repelled a midnight terrorist attack on a Forward Operating Base in Kasuwan Daji, Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing several of the attackers and rescuing nine abducted residents.

The military said the terrorists launched the attack at about 1:40 a.m. on Saturday in an attempt to overrun the base under the cover of darkness. However, troops on duty detected their movement early and engaged them with heavy firepower, forcing them to retreat.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, reinforcements were immediately deployed as troops pursued the fleeing terrorists, who had abducted an unspecified number of residents during the attack.

“During the pursuit, troops successfully rescued nine abducted civilians, who were recovered safely,” the statement said.

The military, however, said an Army officer and a police officer were killed during the exchange of fire.

It added that two soldiers sustained gunshot wounds and were evacuated by air for advanced medical treatment, noting that both personnel are in stable condition.

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The Army said troops have secured the area and commenced exploitation operations to determine the full extent of casualties inflicted on the fleeing terrorists and prevent further attacks.

The command also dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that six security personnel were killed during the attack.

“It is important to state that only one Army officer and one police officer paid the supreme price,” the statement clarified.