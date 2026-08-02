Otti Unveils Youth Leadership Boot Camp, Set To Train 1,000

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has commenced the 2026 edition of the Abia State Leadership Academy Youth Leadership Bootcamp, with 1,000 young people drawn from across the state participating in a week-long leadership and capacity development programme aimed at preparing a new generation of ethical leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs.

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‎The bootcamp was formally declared open on Sunday at Government College, Umuahia, by the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, who represented Governor Dr. Alex Otti.

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‎In his address, Governor Otti reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth development, describing the Abia State Leadership Academy as a strategic platform established to nurture leadership excellence, integrity and practical skills among young people.

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‎He disclosed that the academy received more than 7,000 applications for the 2026 programme, while only 1,000 participants emerged after a rigorous selection process that included verification, interviews and computer-based assessments.

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‎According to the Governor, the overwhelming response reflects the confidence of young people in the administration’s vision for the future.

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‎He said the bootcamp represents an investment in the character, competence and leadership capacity of the state’s future leaders, adding that participants are expected to acquire values and skills that will enable them to contribute meaningfully to society.

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Governor Otti said, “We are committed to getting it right with the younger generation. Otherwise, our wider development efforts will be in jeopardy.

“Governments are often judged by the roads they build, the schools they construct and the hospitals they equip. But one of the greatest investments any government can make is in its people. Through the Abia State Leadership Academy, our dear Governor is investing in the character, competence and leadership capacity of the next generation.

“Your selection is only the beginning. I urge you to learn with humility, participate actively, build meaningful relationships and, most importantly, use what you learn to positively influence your schools, communities and our dear State,” Emetu said

The high level of interest, he said, demonstrated the determination of Abia youths to acquire the knowledge, skills and values required to make meaningful contributions to the society.

‎Governor Otti also announced a collaboration between the Abia State Leadership Academy and the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of Pan-Atlantic University, noting that the partnership would provide participants with access to high-quality mentorship and leadership training facilitated by experienced professionals.

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Speaking on behalf of the Facilitator of the Academy and Chairman of the Abia State Civil Service Commission, Pastor (Dr.) Eno Jerry-Eze, Dr. Ifeoma Agu welcomed the participants to the bootcamp and urged them to take full advantage of the opportunity to develop themselves

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‎She urged them to apply the knowledge and experience gained during the bootcamp to compete effectively with their counterparts around the world.

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‎“This is an opportunity for you to imbibe the ideals of service, civic responsibility, value creation and excellence in life. I also urge you to relax and open up your mind so that you will soak in this life-changing experience that is designed to expose you to purpose and focus,” she said.

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Dr. Agu expressed appreciation to Governor Otti for laying a foundation for the future of Abia youths, noting that the Academy would help unlock the latent creativity and leadership potential of the young participants.

She also charged the teachers, handlers and resource persons to identify the peculiar strengths of the participants and help them develop their potential to the fullest.

‎Representing the Executive Director of the Enterprise Development Centre, Dr. Uchenna Egbulam said the collaboration with the academy underscores a shared commitment to raising ethical leaders and entrepreneurs who will contribute to national development.

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‎He explained that the training curriculum is structured around four core areas: leadership and service, enterprise, impact and innovation while promoting critical thinking, problem-solving and lifelong learning.

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He said the future of any society was determined not merely by the resources beneath its soil but by the quality of leaders it develops.

He encouraged the participants to challenge assumptions, ask difficult questions, build meaningful relationships and remain committed to lifelong learning.

According to him, entrepreneurship should not be viewed merely as starting a business but as the ability to identify problems, create value and improve lives.

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He commended the Abia State Government for making youth development a strategic priority and expressed the EDC’s commitment to supporting initiatives that develop ethical leaders, resilient entrepreneurs and transformational institutions.

‎Speaking on behalf of the participants, Mr. Obiora Chukwuemere expressed appreciation to Governor Otti for providing a conducive environment for learning, including accommodation, feeding and training facilities.

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‎He noted that the programme had already begun instilling values such as integrity, discipline, empathy, innovation and civic responsibility among the participants.

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‎Another participant, Miss Ogbonna Treasure, also commended the state government, the Enterprise Development Centre and the leadership of the academy for creating an opportunity that would empower Abia youths to become transformational leaders and agents of positive change.

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‎She assured the organisers that participants would maximise the opportunity and justify the confidence reposed in them.

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In a vote of thanks, the ‎President of the Abia State Leadership Academy, Prof. Kenneth Kalu, urged participants to see themselves as partners in building a better Abia, stressing that the true success of the programme would be measured by the positive impact they make in their communities after completing the training.

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‎He explained that the academy is founded on the philosophy of encouraging participants to think critically, reflect deeply and develop into transformational leaders capable of driving sustainable development.

‎The week-long leadership bootcamp is designed to equip young people with ethical values, entrepreneurial skills, innovative thinking and civic consciousness, in line with the Abia State Government’s vision of developing competent leaders capable of driving sustainable growth within the state and beyond.

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