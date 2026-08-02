2027: Group Of 100 Pushes Consensus Challenger Against Tinubu

…Reaches Out To Atiku, Obi, Makinde, Kwankwaso, Amaechi, Duke

…Opposition Summit Scheduled In Two Weeks

A coalition of 100 prominent Nigerians under the banner of the G100 has launched a major political initiative aimed at uniting opposition forces ahead of the 2027 presidential election. The group has called on leading opposition figures to rally behind a single candidate to challenge President Bola Tinubu at the poll.

The group of 100, comprising opposition politicians, civil society actors, academics, policy experts and democracy advocates, unveiled what it called “The Doctrine of a Necessary Democratic Opposition” to push the agenda.

It warned that the opposition risked another electoral defeat in 2027 if it remains fragmented.

In a declaration released on Sunday, the G100 argued that Nigeria’s current challenges transcend economic and political concerns, insisting that a strong, principled and united opposition is essential to restoring democratic accountability and offering Nigerians a credible alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Advertisement

The initiative comes amid growing political realignments and renewed coalition talks within opposition circles ahead of the 2027 polls.

In one of the most significant aspects of the declaration, the group directly appealed to some of the country’s leading opposition figures, including the presidential candidates of major opposition parties.

The coalition named the presidential candidate of the

African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar; that of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi; candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde; and the candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Donald Duke in the proposed alliance talks.

Others being considered for the talks are the running mates to the named presidential candidates and leaders of the opposition parties, including the ADC National Chairman, David Mark and National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola.

Similarly, the National Leader of the NDC, Senator Seriake Dickson; factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Turaki SAN; and the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed are also being drawn into the proposed alliance talks.

Advertisement

The coalition charged them to set aside personal ambitions and negotiate a common front, stressing that the central question confronting the opposition was whether it could realistically hope to unseat the ruling party while remaining divided.

According to the declaration, opposition leaders owe Nigerians a clear explanation of how they intend to secure victory if they continue to pursue separate political agendas.

“The hour is too grave for scattered ambition and private calculation. Nigeria cannot be rescued by opposition leaders who march separately toward the same defeat,” the group declared.

It further reminded opposition leaders that the choices they make in the coming months would shape their place in history.

“History has little regard for frustrated ambition. It reserves its highest honour for those who place country above self,” the declaration added.

To translate its proposal into action, the G100 announced plans to convene a National Council of Opposition Leaders within the next two weeks.

Advertisement

The meeting, according to the organisers, will bring together opposition leaders from across the country to negotiate a common political programme, agree on a unified electoral strategy and chart a path toward the emergence of a single presidential standard-bearer for the opposition in 2027.

The council is also expected to reaffirm the principles of the Ibadan Declaration as a framework for building a stronger and more coordinated opposition movement.

The declaration was endorsed by 100 Nigerians drawn from diverse political and civic backgrounds. Among the signatories are former House of Representatives member, Nnena Ukeje; former Kogi State Deputy Governor Simon Achuba; public affairs analyst, Prof. Anthony Kila; former APC chieftain, Salihu Lukman and several other opposition leaders, policy experts and civic activists.

The G100 stressed that the initiative was not designed to promote any particular aspirant but rather to preserve democratic competition and strengthen the nation’s democratic institutions.

It maintained that a united opposition would provide Nigerians with a credible electoral choice and help restore confidence in the democratic process.