COUP: Putin Says Monitoring Developments After Niger Republic Citizens Waved Russian Flags

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The President of Russia, President Vladimir Putin, has said his government is closely monitoring developments in Niger Republic following the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum by the military currently headed by General Omar Tchiani.

Advertisement

The Russian government’s position on Wednesday comes two days after several Nigeriens marched out in Niamey to express solidarity with the coup plotters.

The irate crowd attacked a French Embassy building on Sunday while some were seen waving Russian flags.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) chaired by President Bola Tinubu, which condemned the military coup, had on Sunday threatened to use force against the soldiers that toppled the government of Mohamed if they don’t restore democracy within seven days.

But the military regime has remained adamant, warning against any foreign intervention on Niger’s territory.

It is apparently a tense situation in the country and among its neighbors in West Africa as evacuation plans by several countries have already begun while a no-fly zone has been imposed by ECOWAS.

Advertisement

Amid the development, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, held a press briefing on current foreign policy issues on Wednesday.

Regarding Niger, she urged relevant stakeholders not to allow current developments to further deteriorate.

“We continue to closely follow the developments in Niger. It is very important not to allow the situation in the country to deteriorate further.

“We hope that the people of Niger will be able to successfully overcome this difficult period in their history,” she said.

At the moment, Russia seems to be having a good time bilaterally with African countries, especially with its Africa-Russia summit attended by over 42 African heads of state or political representatives, including Nigeria’s vice president, Kashim Shettima.

Advertisement

Describing African countries who attended the summit as “friends”, Zakharova said Russia believes Africa is committed “to jointly build a new, more just multipolar world order, based on the sovereign equality of nations and mutually beneficial cooperation.”